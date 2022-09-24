Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.89. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

