Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.11. 5,137,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

