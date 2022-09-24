Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 22,623,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,583,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

