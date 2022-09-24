Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 7,603,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,462. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

