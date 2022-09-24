Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 687.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 9,597,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

