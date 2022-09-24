Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 11,008 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 46,225,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,090,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

