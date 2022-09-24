Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

RSP stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

