Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

META stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,710,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,090,524. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

