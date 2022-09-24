Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. 7,153,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,674. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

