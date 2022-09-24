Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 15,893,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,555,486. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

