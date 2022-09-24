Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 7.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 79,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,013,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

GOEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,176.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,717,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,348. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

