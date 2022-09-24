Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 19,650 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 201.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 157,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 84.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,166,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,436,524. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

