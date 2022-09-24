Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 4,399 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 7.6 %

PSX stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

