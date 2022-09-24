Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $139.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $111.62 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

