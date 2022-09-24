Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

