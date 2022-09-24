Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

