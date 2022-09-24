Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

