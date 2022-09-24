Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $211.22 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $206.40 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

