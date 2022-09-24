Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.