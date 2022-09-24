Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 152 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

