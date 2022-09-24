Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 7,672 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shopify were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

