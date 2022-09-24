CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 727,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

