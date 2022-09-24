CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.19 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.