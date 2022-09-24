Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of CETX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

