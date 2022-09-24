Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of CETX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
