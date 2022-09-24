Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares Down 13.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 1,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 35,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97.

Cemtrex’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

