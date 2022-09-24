Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVCY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

