Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerner

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

