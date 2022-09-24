Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,815,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

