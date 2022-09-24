Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BLK traded down $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $591.39. The stock had a trading volume of 979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,656. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

