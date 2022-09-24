Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,710,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,090,524. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $355.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05. The company has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.