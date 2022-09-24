Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 432,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,813. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

