Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,946,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,825,000 after buying an additional 559,742 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of C stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. 30,917,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,631,547. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

