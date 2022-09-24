Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.96. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

