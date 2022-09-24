Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.73. 1,092,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,965. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

