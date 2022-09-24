Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.38. 3,202,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

