Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $13.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

