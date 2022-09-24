Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,273 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 3,263,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.