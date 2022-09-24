Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.67. 463,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,601. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

