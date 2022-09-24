CertiK Achieves Market Cap of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. Telegram | Discord “

