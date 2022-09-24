Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Down 6.6%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.29. 14,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

