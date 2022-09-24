Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $33,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. 75,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.