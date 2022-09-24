Chia Network Achieves Market Cap of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071010 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10855707 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure. Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space. Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending. Blockchain data provided by: xchscan Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper (GreenPaper) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

