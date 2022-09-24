Chicken (KFC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

Chicken (KFC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Chicken has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chicken has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Chicken coin can currently be purchased for about $12.17 or 0.00063741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chicken Profile

Chicken launched on September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. Chicken’s official website is chickenswap.org/#. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chicken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

