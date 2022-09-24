China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.45

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 136497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.57 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

