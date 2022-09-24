China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,744,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

