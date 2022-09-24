Chintai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,602.00 (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Chintai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded up 11% against the dollar. Chintai has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011205 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137021 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01858877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins. The official website for Chintai is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

