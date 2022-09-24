Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. 1,880,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,663. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

