Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $75.22. 1,184,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

