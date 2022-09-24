Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.64.

NYSE:CHD opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

