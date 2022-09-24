Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,946,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,825,000 after buying an additional 559,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

